2022 iHeartCountry Festival: Every Eye-Popping Moment

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One was one to remember as the show was packed with incredible performances and so much more from some of the biggest Country stars.

Hosted by Bobby Bones , this year's festival took over the new Moody Center in Austin and featured performances from a star-studded lineup, including Thomas Rhett , Carrie Underwood , Zac Brown Band , Maren Morris , Dustin Lynch , Jimmie Allen , Scotty McCreery , Cody Johnson and more.

From unforgettable performances to a one-of-a-kind guitar pull like you've never seen before, the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival was filled with some unforgettable moments. Keep scrolling to relive some of the most eye-popping ones below.

Thomas Rhett Kicked Off The Show With An Acoustic Set

With most of his band out sick, that didn't stop Thomas Rhett from giving fans an incredible set. TR treated everyone to an intimate acoustic set with the help of another guitarist, and performed songs including "Slow Down Summer," "Sixteen," and "Die A Happy Man" which he dedicated to his wife and children who were there to cheer him on.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley Come Together For "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks

There's nothing like some of your favorite stars joining forces for an unforgettable performance and this year's "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks was no exception. Maren Morris and Lainey Wilson kicked it off, each performing two songs — Morris sang "Rich" and "The Middle," while Wilson performed "Never Say Never" and "Things A Man "Oughta Know." Then, Lainey introduced the third star of the guitar pull: Dierks Bentley . Wilson stayed on stage to help Bentley perform "Burning Man," and then Dierks continued the performance with "Beers On Me" and finished up with "I Hold On."

Photo: Daniel Cavazos for iHeartRadio

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Daniel Cavazos for iHeartRadio

Photo: Daniel Cervazos for iHeartRadio

Dustin Lynch Sends The Crowd Into "Party Mode"

Dustin Lynch had everyone at this year's iHeartCountry Festival in "Party Mode" throughout his entire performance — he not only brought the tunes, but he brought the drinks too. The star kicked his set off with a beer funnel and Beastie Boys ' "Fight For Your Right," followed by "Small Town Boy," "Tequila On A Boat" and "Thinking 'Bout You." Lynch got the crowd involved by handing off a beer helmet to one fan in the front row, and inviting two more fans on stage for some tequila. Dustin finished up with "Party Mode" and some beer pong.

Photo: Getty Images North America

Photo: Getty Images North America

Zac Brown Band Covers Rage Against The Machine and Eagles

Zac Brown Band pulled out all the stops for their iHeartCountry Festival set performing some of their biggest hits, and a few incredible covers. The band kicked off their set with "Homegrown," "Out in the Middle," and then took on a mashup of "Colder Weather" and Eagles ' "Take It To The Limit." Then, the group performed a rocking cover of Rage Against the Machine 's "Bulls On Parade," and finished out the entire show with fan favorite "Chicken Fried."

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Brought Out All The "Denim & Rhinestones"

Dressed in denim and rhinestones — and ode to her upcoming new album — Carrie Underwood took over the stage for an incredible performance of several of her biggest hits and fan favorites, including "Church Bells," "Good Girl," "Ghost Story," "Jesus Take The Wheel," "How Great Thou Art," "Last Name" and "Before He Cheats."

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris Took Us To Church

We couldn't love Maren Morris anymore after her 2022 iHeartCountry Festival set. The country star performed several fan favorites including "Circles Around This Town," "I Can't Love You Anymore," "I Could Use A Love Song," and then closed it all out with her early hit "My Church."

Photo: Daniel Cavazos for iHeartRadio

Photo: Daniel Cavazos for iHeartRadio

Jimmie Allen Showed Off His Best Moves

Jimmie Allen took over the iHeartCountry Festival stage in his debut performance at the annual show, and did it in style. While showing off his best moves, Allen performed some of his biggest hits including "Make Me Want To," "Down Home," "Best Shot," and "Freedom Was A Highway."

Scotty McCreery Gives Us All The Feels With An Emotional Performance

Scotty McCreery took us all on a rollercoaster ride of feelings during his iHeartCountry Festival set. The star started off with his hits "In Between" and "Damm Strait," and then shared an emotional performance of his song "Five More Minutes." McCreery then finished off his set with "You Time."

Cody Johnson Gets The Crowd On Their Feet With Energetic Performance

Cody Johnson returned to his native Texas to perform a few of his hits, as well as a new song, for fans during his energetic set. Johnson kicked things off with "Dear Rodeo," and then continued with his new single, "Human." To finish up, Cody got the crowd on their feet with his song "Till You Can't."