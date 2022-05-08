ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2022 iHeartCountry Festival: Every Eye-Popping Moment

By Taylor Fields
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDC2B_0fWjFAti00

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One was one to remember as the show was packed with incredible performances and so much more from some of the biggest Country stars.

Hosted by Bobby Bones , this year's festival took over the new Moody Center in Austin and featured performances from a star-studded lineup, including Thomas Rhett , Carrie Underwood , Zac Brown Band , Maren Morris , Dustin Lynch , Jimmie Allen , Scotty McCreery , Cody Johnson and more.

From unforgettable performances to a one-of-a-kind guitar pull like you've never seen before, the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival was filled with some unforgettable moments. Keep scrolling to relive some of the most eye-popping ones below.

Thomas Rhett Kicked Off The Show With An Acoustic Set

With most of his band out sick, that didn't stop Thomas Rhett from giving fans an incredible set. TR treated everyone to an intimate acoustic set with the help of another guitarist, and performed songs including "Slow Down Summer," "Sixteen," and "Die A Happy Man" which he dedicated to his wife and children who were there to cheer him on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349LrW_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0tHF_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley Come Together For "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks

There's nothing like some of your favorite stars joining forces for an unforgettable performance and this year's "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks was no exception. Maren Morris and Lainey Wilson kicked it off, each performing two songs — Morris sang "Rich" and "The Middle," while Wilson performed "Never Say Never" and "Things A Man "Oughta Know." Then, Lainey introduced the third star of the guitar pull: Dierks Bentley . Wilson stayed on stage to help Bentley perform "Burning Man," and then Dierks continued the performance with "Beers On Me" and finished up with "I Hold On."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbTlu_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Daniel Cavazos for iHeartRadio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuPIW_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdpMf_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Daniel Cavazos for iHeartRadio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGUB3_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Daniel Cervazos for iHeartRadio

Dustin Lynch Sends The Crowd Into "Party Mode"

Dustin Lynch had everyone at this year's iHeartCountry Festival in "Party Mode" throughout his entire performance — he not only brought the tunes, but he brought the drinks too. The star kicked his set off with a beer funnel and Beastie Boys ' "Fight For Your Right," followed by "Small Town Boy," "Tequila On A Boat" and "Thinking 'Bout You." Lynch got the crowd involved by handing off a beer helmet to one fan in the front row, and inviting two more fans on stage for some tequila. Dustin finished up with "Party Mode" and some beer pong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXQOo_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Getty Images North America
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YR065_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Zac Brown Band Covers Rage Against The Machine and Eagles

Zac Brown Band pulled out all the stops for their iHeartCountry Festival set performing some of their biggest hits, and a few incredible covers. The band kicked off their set with "Homegrown," "Out in the Middle," and then took on a mashup of "Colder Weather" and Eagles ' "Take It To The Limit." Then, the group performed a rocking cover of Rage Against the Machine 's "Bulls On Parade," and finished out the entire show with fan favorite "Chicken Fried."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1T6c_0fWjFAti00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aIk7_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Brought Out All The "Denim & Rhinestones"

Dressed in denim and rhinestones — and ode to her upcoming new album — Carrie Underwood took over the stage for an incredible performance of several of her biggest hits and fan favorites, including "Church Bells," "Good Girl," "Ghost Story," "Jesus Take The Wheel," "How Great Thou Art," "Last Name" and "Before He Cheats."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O24XW_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QL1E_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris Took Us To Church

We couldn't love Maren Morris anymore after her 2022 iHeartCountry Festival set. The country star performed several fan favorites including "Circles Around This Town," "I Can't Love You Anymore," "I Could Use A Love Song," and then closed it all out with her early hit "My Church."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCpXb_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Daniel Cavazos for iHeartRadio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWTRN_0fWjFAti00
Photo: Daniel Cavazos for iHeartRadio

Jimmie Allen Showed Off His Best Moves

Jimmie Allen took over the iHeartCountry Festival stage in his debut performance at the annual show, and did it in style. While showing off his best moves, Allen performed some of his biggest hits including "Make Me Want To," "Down Home," "Best Shot," and "Freedom Was A Highway."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9vTo_0fWjFAti00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04X30k_0fWjFAti00

Scotty McCreery Gives Us All The Feels With An Emotional Performance

Scotty McCreery took us all on a rollercoaster ride of feelings during his iHeartCountry Festival set. The star started off with his hits "In Between" and "Damm Strait," and then shared an emotional performance of his song "Five More Minutes." McCreery then finished off his set with "You Time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUKbE_0fWjFAti00

Cody Johnson Gets The Crowd On Their Feet With Energetic Performance

Cody Johnson returned to his native Texas to perform a few of his hits, as well as a new song, for fans during his energetic set. Johnson kicked things off with "Dear Rodeo," and then continued with his new single, "Human." To finish up, Cody got the crowd on their feet with his song "Till You Can't."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UCnt_0fWjFAti00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHHHK_0fWjFAti00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood forgoes the glitz and glamour for evening with her eldest son

Carrie Underwood is known for her glitz and glamour but the singer proved on Friday she could get down and dirty as she played with a Nerf Gun with her two boys. Rocking a gray camo tee, a backwards baseball cap and two swipes of army paint under her eyes, the mom-of-two looked ready to rumble as she held up her Nerf gun for the camera and had a look of concentration on her face.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mickey Gilley, Country Star Whose Texas Club Was Backdrop for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Mickey Gilley, the country singer-songwriter who crossed over into mainstream pop culture after his club was featured as the backdrop of 1980’s “Urban Cowboy,” died in Branson, Mo. on Saturday. He was 86 years old. News of Gilley’s death was confirmed by his management at 117 Entertainment Group. The musician had recently completed a road tour, performing in ten shows through April. “He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side,” according to a statement by his representation. Credited with popularizing the Urban Cowboy movement, Gilley’s music, including hit songs like “Stand...
BRANSON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Dustin Lynch
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Maren Morris
American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’

It doesn’t get much better than Willie Nelson covering The Beatles. Willie released his 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time, this past Friday on his 89th birthday, and it’s fantastic. Though there’s plenty of original songs and co-writes by the red headed stranger, he included a couple covers, as well, like Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song.”  And as of Friday, we finally got to hear his rendition of The Beatles’ classic “With A Little Help from My Friends.” Originally written […] The post Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital One#Ram Trucks
American Songwriter

Ann Wilson’s Tonic for the Times: ‘Fierce Bliss’

Captured by the sweeping views and wildlife along St John’s River adjacent to her Florida home, Ann Wilson found some moments of solace living in quarantine during the pandemic. The natural world was still moving and evolving outside and after watching some of the frolicking seabirds in the distance for months, Wilson began anthropomorphizing the creatures, even talking to them, then writing the slow-burning “Black Wing.”
MUSIC
UPI News

Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86

May 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Mickey Gilley has died after a brief illness in Branson, Mo. He was 86. "He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side," said an obituary posted on his verified Facebook page. The cause of his death Saturday has not...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough wows fans in mesmerising dress that will leave you stunned

Julianne Hough knows how to turn heads when it comes to her fashion, and during the week, she wowed when she attended the opening night of Broadway show POTUS. The former Dancing with the Stars professional stole the show when she arrived in a form-flattering yellow dress that was bright enough to make the sun envious. The outfit chimed in with her usual daring sense of style with the short-sleeved frock featuring a cut-out section on her shoulders and just underneath her toned midriff.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Guitar
Parade

Exclusive First Listen! American Idol Champ Chayce Beckham Takes His Mom’s Words to Heart With 'Tell Me Twice'

Everyone knows that moms give the best advice! Case in point is reigning American Idol winner Chayce Beckham’s new song “Tell Me Twice.” This upbeat country track showcases Beckham’s raspy, velvety vocals and its title comes from conversations with his mom. “You don’t have to tell me twice” is something they would say to each other, and it made him think about all the things in life that you should just do and not have to think twice about it. The track appears on his debut EP, Doin’ It Right. The song is brilliantly written and delivered with a truly special and captivating performance.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

When and where to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will take place this Sunday, May 15, live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and will also be available on Peacock. The show will honor the best in music and their popularity in...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy