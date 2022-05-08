ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Michael Chandler's KO of the Year contender on Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
Michael Chandler got the signature victory of his octagon tenure thus far when he defeated Tony Ferguson in the UFC 274 featured bout.

Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), a former Bellator champion, handed Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) a fourth consecutive loss when he scored a second-round knockout victory by front kick in the matchup of notable lightweights from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Chandler’s victory over Ferguson at UFC 274.

