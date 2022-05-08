ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
Daniel Cormier is headed into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.

The former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the class of 2022. The 2022 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Daniel Cormier is one of the most badass competitors of all time,” UFC president Dana White said in a statement. “DC faced the greatest athletes in the world on every level of wrestling and MMA. He is also the ultimate professional. As an active fighter, he always took time for the media, which led him to become one of the best TV analysts in all of sports. DC is one of the greatest ambassadors UFC has ever had, and it’s going to be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

Cormier retired in late 2020. He left the sport having won two UFC titles in different weight classes and four title defenses under his belt. Cormier joined the UFC in 2013 and competed under the promotion for seven years. During his tenure, he defeated many notable opponents such as Stipe Miocic, Anthony Johnson, Dan Henderson, Anderson Silva and others.

Cormier is also known for his heated rivalry with Jon Jones where he suffered two defeats with the last loss later overturned to a no contest after Jones tested positive for a prohibited substance.

