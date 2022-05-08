ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 274 results: Carla Esparza reclaims strawweight gold from Rose Namajunas in uneventful title fight

By Matthew Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oy6NB_0fWjEkaN00

PHOENIX – The first of two championship bouts at UFC 274 was not the most exciting fight, but the strawweight division has a new champion.

Carla Esparza entered Saturday’s contest with the goal of reclaiming the title she once held. Rose Namajunas looked to avenge a prior loss to Esparza in the first strawweight title in the promotion’s history. When it was all said and done, Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) defeated Namajunas (11-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) for the second time in an uneventful bout that left the judges split on who won the evening’s co-main event at Footprint Center.

The familiar foes started the fight off with a slow pace as they both tried to measure the other’s movements. A few strikes were offered from both, but virtually nothing of significance landed in the first three minutes. Namajunas found a home for a few left jabs as she avoided the intermittent attacks of Esparza, but the opening round certainly lacked action.

Esparza looked for a takedown early in the second, but Namajunas kept things standing. The action continued to stall and the fans became restless as they circled around each other in the center of the cage. After a largely uneventful round, the fighters returned to their corners seconds after fans broke out the wave.

The action heated up early in the third round. Esparza shot in for a takedown that was stuffed and both began letting their hands go more frequently. However, the action was short-lived and both fighters returned to feints and evaded the offerings from their opponent.

Esparza completed a takedown in the fourth round and took the back of Namajunas for the most significant moment of the fight up to that point. Namajunas, however, was quick to get back to her feet. Namajunas landed a few punches, including a nice right hand, but Esparza once again found her way on the champ’s back momentarily.

With just five minutes remaining, and the fight seemingly up for grabs, Esparza and Namajunas traded a few punches early. Namajunas pressed forward and landed a couple of punches and shucked away an Esparza clinch attempt. Namajunas scored a takedown with 10 seconds remaining and the fight came to a close.

Judges Rick Winter and Brad Frank saw the bout in favor of Esparza, issuing scores of 49-46 and 48-47 respectively. The dissenting judge, Eric Colon saw the bout for Namajunas with a score of 48-47.

With the win, Esparza becomes the second two-time champion in the division’s history. Esparza ran up a five-fight win streak over Virna Jandriroba, Alexa Grasso, Michelle Waterson, Marina Rodriguez, and Yan Xiaonan to earn another crack at gold, and walked away with her goal accomplished.

On the other end, Namajunas’ second title reign and three-fight win streak come to an end. The loss was also the first out of five rematches Namajunas failed to succeed in.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC 274 include:

  • Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47) – for strawweight title
  • Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • CJ Vergara def. Kleydson Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Loopy Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Gallery

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas at UFC 274: Best photos

Gallery

Photos: Carla Esparza through the years

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira delivers message to UFC lightweight division: ‘I’m a man who’s enlightened’

Uncrowned king Charles Oliveira sent a message to UFC lightweights who may have underestimated him again before UFC 274. “This is a message to the division: I know where I came from, I know where I am, and I know where I’m going,” Oliveira told reporters via translator after his stunning first-round submission of Justin Gaethje this past Saturday. “I’m a man who’s enlightened and who’s also very focused.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macy Chiasson
Person
Tracy Cortez
Person
Francisco Trinaldo
Person
Michelle Waterson
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Alexa Grasso
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def#Title Fight#Combat#Strawweight#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: 'It absolutely kills me' to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same. When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Mike Tyson Chats With Julianna Pena After Telling Everyone Amanda Nunes “Was Going To Kill Her”

Mike Tyson was not expecting Julianna Pena to pull off a win against Amanda Nunes. Pena talked about the production for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Julianna Pena shocked the world when she managed to secure a win against Amanda Nunes last December. Going into the bout as a big underdog, very few people expected Pena to come out on top. A man who didn’t believe she could do it was Mike Tyson who recently had a chat with Pena.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira challenges Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to fight on the same night, Mac responds

Charles Oliveira was stripped of his Lightweight title leading up to UFC 274 when he missed weight by a half-pound, but that somehow hasn’t affected his swagger one bit. “Do Bronx” showed up on fight night decked out in a baller red suit, without an apparent care in the world. Then he went into the cage and took the fight to Justin Gaethje, going punch for punch with the legendary power striker and coming out on top. He ended up choking out Gaethje just 3:22 into the first round (watch highlights here).
UFC
FanSided

Watch a woman scale barriers, charge the Octagon at UFC 274

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo calls ‘Namajunas vs. Esparza 2’ the worst fight in UFC history: “Rose you just don’t deserve a rematch”

Henry Cejudo has dubbed last weekend’s Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza rematch as the worst fight in UFC history. Namajunas (11-5 MMA) put her strawweight on the line against Esparza (19-6 MMA) in the co-headliner of last Saturday’s UFC 274 event in Phoenix. The bout served as a rematch as the pair had previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission to capture the promotions inaugural strawweight world title.
PHOENIX, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on a potential fight with Charles Oliveira: “Just for the record I’d choke Oliveira easy”

UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz believes he’d be able to choke Charles Oliveira out if the two ever fought. One thing we all know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he knows how to make some noise on social media. Whether it be through calling out other fighters or just saying something outlandish, the veteran has the ability to get the entire mixed martial arts world talking about him – as we’re doing right now.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aleksandar Rakic predicts breakout win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC on ESPN 36, long title reign

LAS VEGAS – Aleksandar Rakic has been in the lab working on his game for more than one year since he’s last appeared in the octagon. The break hasn’t been ideal for Rakic (14-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), he said, but it’s allowed him significant time to hone his skill set for the biggest fight of his career, which comes Saturday when he takes on former champion Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA, 11-6 UFC) in the UFC on ESPN 36 main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy