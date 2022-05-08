ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Carla Esparza's title win over Rose Namajunas in UFC 274 rematch

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
Carla Esparza’s long road back to a championship came to fruition on Saturday when she claimed the strawweight belt from Rose Namajunas in the UFC 274 co-headliner.

After winning the inaugural 115-pound belt from Namajunas (11-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) back in December 2014, Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) circled back in the rematch and won the belt again with a split decision victory in the second encounter at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Esparza’s victory over Namajunas at UFC 274.

