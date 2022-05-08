Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira's submission of Justin Gaethje to make title vacant at UFC 274

The lightweight title is now vacant after Charles Oliveira emerged victorious against Justin Gaethje in the UFC 274 main event.

After missing weight prior to the event, Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) scored a first-round submission victory over Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix. It was the 11th straight win for “Do Bronx,” but it’s bittersweet because he is forced to give up the title, causing something of a reset at 155 pounds.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Oliveira’s victory over Gaethje at UFC 274.

