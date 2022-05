The excited shout came from a third-grade student as she entered a gallery at Telfair Museums, where I work, and pointed to a sculpture. This episode, now many years in the past, still sticks with me as an art museum educator who has long sought to use art as a means of teaching virtually any subject. In the classroom, the enthusiastic student had studied the work of Nevelson, an important 20th-century sculptor who recycled cast-off objects into beautiful monochromatic sculptures. In her work there are lessons about what we throw away and what we value in our society.

