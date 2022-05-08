ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LED honors top growth companies, GBRIA gives out safety honors, Fontenot gets national hospital honor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article---- Louisiana Economic Development honored 10 companies as Louisiana Growth Leaders at the 2022 Spotlight Louisiana event. Flexicrew Technical Services, Metairie; Brandon Smith, president. NANO Architecture | Interiors, New Orleans; Terri Dreyer, managing partner. Online Optimism, New Orleans; Flynn Zaiger, CEO. Southern Scripts, Natchitoches; LeAnn Boyd, CEO and co-founder....

