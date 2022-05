From a transfer-portal perspective, Mother’s Day 2022 may go down as one of the most prosperous in USF athletics history. A few hours after the Bulls football team landed former Baylor starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon, the men’s basketball squad got a pledge from Memphis long-range specialist Tyler Harris, who helped lead the Tigers (22-11) to the American Athletic Conference tournament final and the second round of the NCAA tourney last season.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO