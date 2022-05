Molly McCann will fight in her home country for the second time in a row when the UFC returns to London on July 23. One of the first additions to an event expected to be a UFC Fight Night card, McCann (12-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) will face off with American Hannah Goldy (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in a flyweight bout, the promotion announced Tuesday. The event takes place at The O2 and streams on ESPN+.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO