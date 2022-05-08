ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Firefighters Rescue Baby Fox From Hole at Construction Site Near Oracle Park

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA baby fox was rescued Saturday after it was discovered trapped in a hole at a construction site in San Francisco near Oracle Park. A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters and staff from San Francisco Animal Control and...

www.nbcbayarea.com

CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot at Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru, suspect at large

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man who committed a shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Wednesday morning. A police investigation identified the suspect as Brad James Adams, 27, of Santa Rosa. Police were called to Taco Bell in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two found dead in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple fall victim to Pomeranian puppy scam

(KRON) — A San Jose couple paid $2,000 to a woman in Texas because they thought they were buying a cute Pomeranian puppy named “Jake.” The problem was, Jake didn’t exist. The website the couple used was traced to an Africa-based scam that’s victimized dozens of pet lovers across the United States, leading to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family identifies passenger killed in Marin Headlands small plane crash

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX) -- Family members on Saturday identified the passenger who died in a small plane crash in the Marin Headlands Friday.Family told KPIX the passenger was Jennifer Fox of Sacramento, who went by JJ Fox.Fox was a life coach and a beauty expert who owned a skincare business in Sacramento. Her family said it was a catastrophic loss, especially on this Mother's Day weekend for her son and daughter, both in high school.The family released a statement reading, "(JJ) was pure love and light and goodness.  This is an enormous loss to our family and our entire close-knit...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

