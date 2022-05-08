ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Fans cheer Bows in sweep clinching second NCAA title

By Jenn Boneza
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU(KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior men’s volleyball team pulled off a repeat taking Long Beach State University (The Beach) down in just three sets and UH fans couldn’t be happier.

UH men’s volleyball fans who didn’t fly to Los Angeles to watch the game still crowded bars and restaurants to watch the Bows defend their 2021 NCAA title. And they weren’t disappointed.

The moment the game point popped on the screen UH fan Cammy Yee was on her feet cheering.

“Congratulations Coach Wade and everybody else! Way to bring it home,” Yee said.

KHON2 asked was there ever any doubt?

“Absolutely no doubt,” Yee blurted.

“Sweep, sweep, sweep,” she said making a sweeping motion with her hands. “By Beach.”

UH, fan Dino Arelliano was equally excited.

“Outstanding, I’m so happy for them,” Arelliano said. “You lucky I’m not crying on TV.”

“Back-to-back,” cheered UH fan Brad Costales. “(The Bows) worked hard all year. Two sweeps–conference championships and national championships.”

Yee said she’s a fan because of the team’s heart.

“Honestly, everyone just actually brings everything to the table every single time, every single point, so you just see all heart out there,” Yee explained. “Top to bottom it’s just so contagious–this energy.”

Now that the team captured the NCAA title two years in a row, fans are excited about the future.

“I think it’s a great recruiting opportunity for them to now showcase they’ve got two back-to-back national championships it will help the program immensely,” Arelliano said.

And some fans are already preparing for next year.

“This is a good luck spot,” Yee said pointing to the barstool she’d been watching the game from. “I’m going to come here for every championship. Congratulations Bows!”

