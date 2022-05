I kind of knew this was coming when I too had heard some late-night noise ( No not the neighbor's snoring echoing through the walls ) I knew this was coming because I wrote about this event last week about Dakotah Speedway's debut on Friday - "Feel The Thunder" - all the activity was scheduled to kick off around 7 pm. Whether you made it out there or not, the "Thunder" was heard all around Bismarck, and apparently, there were several people who didn't read my article or "got the memo". Here is the thing, don't point fingers at Dakotah for the late-night annoyance. I heard something WAY after 11:00 pm last Friday night, cars racing their engines LOUD, and I rolled over in bed thinking that Dakotah Speedway action was running late, not true.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO