There is no mistaking what this Mariners season is about. Sunday: Kirby shines in debut, M’s rally to walkoff Rays. After 20 long years without a postseason berth, and coming off a 90-win season where the Mariners finished as close to the playoffs as any other point since 2001, there is a sense of urgency around this team. The players want to be the ones that end the drought. The fans are eager to see them do it, too.

