NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The consensus seems clear... drivers across North Texas say they are fed up with gas prices. On May 10 AAA reported gas price averages in DFW, across Texas and the United States are all at new record highs. "It's overwhelming," Darron Kemp told CBS 11 News. Nationwide regular unleaded gas costs an average of $4.37 per gallon. It's much more expensive for vehicles that run on diesel. The price of diesel is also at a new record -- $5.55 per gallon. "I remember when gas prices used to be $1 and $2 a gallon," Maurice Hall said....

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO