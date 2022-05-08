ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘SNL': Kate McKinnon Debuts Amy Coney Barrett Impression to Talk Abortion Views (Video)

By Adam Chitwood
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cast member made her first appearance as the Supreme Court justice on Weekend Update. “SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon made her debut as Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday’s Weekend Update, taking direct aim at Barrett’s stance on abortion and fulfilling a piece of “SNL” fan-casting that’s been hoped...

Destini
3d ago

LOL just do your 9. It’s just that easy. I’ll say it again. America needs to build a wall right between church and State.

RsRTraitors
3d ago

I'll watch later since the KOCH FOUNDATIONS money bought Amy Barrett's seat for 250M.

William Foote
3d ago

I did not like the segment. However Kate is immensely talented and I do like most of her work. Her portrait of Clinton was brilliant. I did not protest then; nor will I now.

