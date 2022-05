First Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge will provide a free meal and bag of groceries to guests who drive by the church between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. The church’s monthly “Welcome Table” community meal program plans to supply each guest with a meal consisting of a soup, chips, fruit and brownies. In addition, a bag of groceries will be delivered to each car.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO