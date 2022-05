The owners of the luxury St. Regis in Aspen — which has become an even bigger hotspot for New Yorkers during the pandemic — have bought a historic castle. Global financier and Chef’s Club owner Stephane De Baets and wife Sabrina – a former hospitality executive with André Balazs’ group of hotels – have purchased Redstone Castle, 40 minutes outside of Aspen, for $11.975 million with plans to turn it into a destination spa. The 25,127 square foot castle was built in 1902 by coal and fuel magnate John Cleveland Osgood, one of the richest men at the time and known as a...

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO