ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

I am so jealous of everyone else. How can I stop it ruining my life?

By Philippa Perry
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYHOq_0fWizorp00
Man on his phone in bed next to sleeping partner Photograph: Peter Cade/Getty Images

The question I have recently come to the realisation that I am a deeply jealous person, which is causing me great unhappiness. I am envious of all my friends, my girlfriend, the stream of people I see through my social media and of anyone I deem to even have a modicum of “success” or talent. Any positive attribute I see in someone else becomes an attribute I don’t possess and therefore a negative mark on my scorecard.

My days are spent comparing myself and my work to anyone else I come across, to work out if I am more “successful” or having a better time. I can’t go down the street without seeing people who are far more talented than I am, artworks that I will never be able to create or skills that I will never be able to master.

I spend my whole time obsessing over how my own work is not as good as anyone else’s. I work as a freelance in a creative industry. And everyone’s work is out there for comparison. This has led to spiralling low moods and depression. How do I kill the green-eyed monster?

Philippa’s answer You cannot kill the green-eyed monster, but you can reframe it. Separate envy from jealousy. Think of jealousy as being more like when you don’t want to share your mum with a sibling, or wish evil upon those you see as your rivals. And envy as being like when someone has something that you want. Instead of thinking of this as a bad thing, think of it as information. It is alerting you to what you want. It can be hard to work out what we do want in life and envy is a feeling that can help us identify what our aspirations might be. Think of envy as a catalyst that helps you identify and motivate ambition, not as a pathological condition, but a normal part of mental processing.

You are not your thoughts, you are the observer of them: begin to identify more with the observer part of you than the part thinking these thoughts. Practise this. And until you have more control over your mind by this practice, delete social media from your phone.

You are not your thoughts, you are the observer of them

At the moment, you are seeing someone else’s success personally, as though it reflects on you and isn’t just to do with them. You see their external successes and compare that to your own internal feelings of inadequacy. In other words, you are comparing people’s external appearance to your inner world. Learn more about other’s inner worlds. Talk about envy with your girlfriend, your friends. Learn how they experience it, too. The more you keep these envious feelings to yourself, the more power they will have over you.

If you were you, looking at you from the outside, what would you be envious of? The only person you need to compare yourself with is you. What can I do better today than I did yesterday? Break down your goals into the smallest steps possible.

Other people will always be more talented than us: learn from and work with them, rather than seeing them as rivals or potential sources of pain. If someone has a quality you feel is not even in your nature to acquire, why not join forces with such a person? It’s why we work in teams – we all have different qualities to bring to the solving of problems. Don’t believe you must do everything on your own.

I wonder, when growing up, whether you were in the habit of viewing yourself as inferior or superior to a sibling. That may have become something of a blueprint for living for you. If so you might now be transposing this on to all your relationships. It’s only a formed habit. You can form new habits.

When you find yourself in a spiral of depressing comparisons, bring yourself into the present moment by concentrating on your breath until that spiral goes into the background.

The symbols of status we hang on to are not universally acknowledged. It means little to anyone outside the legal world if you are a district judge, a high court judge or an appeal judge because the outside world just hears “judge”. In the same way, it won’t matter to an outsider whether you are a set designer or an assistant art director – it’s all the same to an outsider. Few would think less of anyone for having one job title or contract over another, nor are you less worthy if you are between contracts. Such distinctions don’t seem important to people outside those worlds. Having many or few job titles, contracts or commissions does not mean you are more or less valuable or lovable. Someone else’s success is not your failure. You are still both worthy of love. You may have to say that to yourself out loud: “I am worthy of love.”

You’ve probably got so used to your comparison game, that it feels like “the truth”, but it isn’t. It’s just a game that makes you feel bad. When you notice yourself playing it, congratulate yourself on catching it and switch your focus. You won’t improve overnight, but with practice, you can shift this over time.

And, finally, you might not be the best judge of your own creative work. You only know what you wanted it to look like, whereas others can appreciate it for what it does look like.

If you have a question, send a brief email to askphilippa@observer.co.uk

Comments / 21

VeeBee
3d ago

The way you look at what others have, try turning that around and appreciate what you have. And most of all stay of FakeBook and InstaLies they’re both so toxic🧟‍♀️🫣 It took me awhile because I was surrounded by negative people. But I finally see the good in me. I finally have some self- love and I don’t need any outside encouragement to see it anymore.

Reply
17
Marshall Sobin
2d ago

at least you realize that you have problem, just being able to admit your faults is %50 toward resolution.......Be thankful for those things others have.....be kind polite gentle.....admit to THE LORD YOU HAVE A JEALOUSY PROBLEM, PRAY PRAY PRAY FOR HIS HELP IN ELIMINATING IT....never lose sight of the fact there are others who have it worse than you.....they too maybe jealous.....the old proverb..." I was sad because I had no 👞s, then I met a man who had no feet"

Reply
8
josie9210
3d ago

omg how do you wake up every morning? You have to be one miserable person. You have to be good at something, quit being so critical of yourself. You will never succeed at anything being like you are.

Reply
8
Related
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So Jealous#Depression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MarketWatch

‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

I am soon to inherit a sizable sum of money from an uncle with whom no one in my family still speaks; I’m the only one who has stayed in contact with him. While it seems a bit grotesque to think about money while someone is on their deathbed, this is a large enough sum that I need to plan for how I will save/invest it.
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

‘They said we need to give them money’: My husband’s family wants him to pay for a new car — and they call ME a gold digger! How do we stand up to them?

I am a stay-at-home mom. My husband is a police officer and is mandated to work between 10 and 16 hours a day. Our oldest child is a sophomore in high school. She is a straight-A student with a lot of extracurricular activities. Our son is in elementary school; he struggles with school and needs tutoring outside of school. Our bills cost $4,000 to $5,000 a month.
CARS
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy