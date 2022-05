LAKELAND — Lakeland senior Sammy Hernandez still can't play catcher, but as long his bat is in the line, it's good enough for the Dreadnaughts. Hernandez had there hits and his bases-loaded double in the seventh inning sealed Lakeland's 9-5 victory over George Jenkins on Tuesday night in the Class 6A, Region 3...

LAKELAND, FL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO