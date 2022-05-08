Maple Grove to host annual spring city clean up events

The city of Maple Grove will offer two opportunities for residents to dispose of some household unused items. There will be curbside pick-up day Monday, May 16. The City Clean Up Day will be Saturday, May 21.

Some of the items that will be accepted include appliances, tires, propane tanks and scrap metal.

No electronics will be accepted at the clean up events. All electronics can be brought to the Hennepin County Recycling and Transfer Station, 8100 Jefferson Highway in Brooklyn Park. Call 612-348-3777 for specific information on accepted items.

The following is information for each of the events.

Curbside pick-up

City crews will pick up items Monday, May 16, from residents’ homes for a fee. The following is a list of items that can be picked up and costs:

• Dehumidifier, dishwasher, dryer, freezer, furnace, garbage disposal, humidifier, microwave, refrigerator, stove, trash compactor, washer, water heater — $22 each

• Air conditioners — $33

• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) without rims — $10 trip charge plus $2 per tire. Limit 10 tires total.

• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) with rims — $10 trip charge plus $5 per tire. Limit 10 tires total.

Only one trip charge applies per address for tires.

The residents will need to pay the fee required for each item that will be pick up by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Payments can be made at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, or by mail. Checks must be received by the May 12 deadline. Make checks payable to City of Maple Grove and mail them to: City of Maple Grove, Attn: Curbside PickUp, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove, MN 55369.

Residents should not forget to include the address and listing of the items to be picked up.

Items for pick up should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on May 16.

Clean up day

The Spring Clean Up Day will be Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Maple Grove Public Works facility, 9030 Forestview Lane.

The following is a list of items that can be dropped off and costs:

• Dehumidifier, dishwasher, dryer, freezer, furnace, garbage disposal, humidifier, microwave, refrigerator, stove, trash compactor, washer, water heater — $11 each

• Air conditioners — $22

• Propane tank — $20 for 15 and 20 lb. tanks and $5 for 1 lb. tanks.

• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) without rims — No charge.

• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) with rims — $5 per tire. Limit 10 tires total.

• Scrap metal (swing sets, barbeque grills, bicycles, aluminum and steel window frames without glass, metal doors, metal gutters, etc) — No charge.

Other information

All gas, oil and non-metal items must be removed from items being disposed of as scrap metal.

Propane tanks and scrap metal are not part of the curbside pick up.

Water softeners are not considered an appliance, which allows them to be disposed of in the regular trash.

For gas and ammonia appliances, call 651-454-9215 for a price quote.

The city/recycler retains the right to refuse any appliance deemed to be in such compacted or destroyed condition which prevents the proper removal of hazardous materials or refrigerants according to law.

These events are household waste only and business waste will not be accepted.

For more information contact the Public Works Facility at 763-494-6365.