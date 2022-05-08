ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

The Lady Mavericks RMAC Tournament run comes to an end.

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvopo_0fWiyYni00

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Lady Mavericks RMAC Tournament run comes to an end as Metropolitan State University – Denver beats them for the second time in the tournament. CMU trailed 3-0 after Ari Valdez 2nd inning fly ball, barely cleared the left-field wall. The Lady Mavericks would get a pinch-hit solo home run from Ellie Smith in their last inning. That made it 3-1, MSU. Then Lauren Wedman would double to right-center. Ava Fugate would be the tying run at the plate but she would bounce out to third base. They knock off the Lady Mavericks, 3-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Mavericks outslug Thunderwolves

The Mavericks win a back and forth affair with the Thunderwolves. The Mavericks took the lead for good on a Caleb Farmer sacrifice fly which brought Haydn McGeary home to make the score 8-7. The Mavericks win, 10-7.
DALLAS, TX
KREX

The Lady Mavericks rallied late for the 3-1 win

The Lady Mavericks come from behind to beat UCCS to stay alive in the RMAC Tournament. They score a run on a wild pitch in the 5th. Then got a clutch 2-run double from Lauren Wedman in the 7th to get a 3-1 lead. Paige Adair went 7 innings, gave up 6 hits and 1 run, and got the win.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
Grand Junction, CO
College Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
KREX

MCSO investigating possible shooting in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — KREX has a reporter on scene at the 500 block of Placer Drive in Grand Junction after receiving reports of a possible shooting. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area at this time, and the public is being asked to avoid the area. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#Msu#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
9NEWS

Potential owner Rob Walton visiting the Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Save Money. Live Better. And if necessary, put up $4 billion to $5 billion to buy the Denver Broncos. A source confirmed to 9NEWS that Rob Walton, a longtime chairman of Walmart, and his associates are visiting with Broncos executives today. The visit was scheduled to include stops at Empower Field at Mile High and Broncos’ headquarters in Dove Valley.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 25

Connally softball outslugs Gateway, earns trip to Regional Quarterfinals

ROSEBUD, Texas — With their backs against the wall in a winner-takes-all Area Round matchup with Gateway Prep, the Connally Lady Cadets came out swinging, pushing a dozen runs across the plate in a 12-8 win over the Gators. Connally's offensive output began in the first inning. Already up...
ROSEBUD, TX
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy