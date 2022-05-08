Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Lady Mavericks RMAC Tournament run comes to an end as Metropolitan State University – Denver beats them for the second time in the tournament. CMU trailed 3-0 after Ari Valdez 2nd inning fly ball, barely cleared the left-field wall. The Lady Mavericks would get a pinch-hit solo home run from Ellie Smith in their last inning. That made it 3-1, MSU. Then Lauren Wedman would double to right-center. Ava Fugate would be the tying run at the plate but she would bounce out to third base. They knock off the Lady Mavericks, 3-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.