The Lady Mavericks RMAC Tournament run comes to an end.
Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Lady Mavericks RMAC Tournament run comes to an end as Metropolitan State University – Denver beats them for the second time in the tournament. CMU trailed 3-0 after Ari Valdez 2nd inning fly ball, barely cleared the left-field wall. The Lady Mavericks would get a pinch-hit solo home run from Ellie Smith in their last inning. That made it 3-1, MSU. Then Lauren Wedman would double to right-center. Ava Fugate would be the tying run at the plate but she would bounce out to third base. They knock off the Lady Mavericks, 3-1.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
