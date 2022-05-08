ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

Family of Mableton man killed in hit and run seeking justice

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily and friends of a Mableton man gathered...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mableton, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Mableton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Seeking Justice#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Man shot, killed at Ashby MARTA station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday night at a MARTA station. The shooting happened at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., which is the Ashby station. Atlanta Police Department said they found one man with gunshot wounds, who they transported to...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Couple breaks into Gwinnett home, kidnaps man and steals car before shooting at officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNYTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested two people they say broke into a man’s home, stole his car and kidnapped him before firing at police officers. Police said around 4:20 p.m., they responded to reports of a home invasion on Chappell Lane in Doraville. Dispatchers learned that a man and woman forced their way inside the home.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy