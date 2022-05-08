Family of Mableton man killed in hit and run seeking justice

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested the woman they said opened fire on a school bus in Gwinnett County. It happened along Highland Gate Circle early Monday morning. The mother of one of four elementary school students who were on the bus said that she heard around a dozen gunshots around 7:15 a.m.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead following a shooting at a Clarkston condominium Sunday, according to police. A total of six people were shot. DeKalb County Police said it happened at the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive, which is the Brannon Hill Condominiums. "It's always at...
ATLANTA — Ashlyn Crouch, 17, knows how close she came to losing her young life after she was shot during a road rage incident. “The doctor was telling me one centimeter to the right and I would have been gone,” she said. The Carrollton High School student told...
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — One man is recovering from injuries he received when he was shot in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon, police say. According to Brookhaven police, officers were called to the intersection of N. Druid Hills Rd. and Peachtree Rd. in reference to a person being shot just before 2 p.m.
ATLANTA — Police have released new surveillance video of a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead at a MARTA station on Mother’s Day. Officers responded to 65 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Ashby MARTA station just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, to a call stating someone had been shot.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a potential road rage incident that sent one woman to the hospital. Police tell WRBL News 3 the woman was shot in the 900 block Dogwood Drive, near Buena Vista Road on May 6, 2022. The Friday afternoon incident is being investigated by the CPD […]
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man involved in a domestic dispute at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex opened fire on a group of children waiting at the bus stop Monday morning. Police said they were responding to reports of an armed man in a domestic dispute on Skipper...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a woman has been arrested after she shot at an elementary school bus with children inside on Monday morning in DeKalb County. The bus was headed to Riverside Elementary School in Suwanee. None of the children onboard were injured, police said. The bus...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are on the scene of a shooting incident that left a Family Dollar store employee in serious condition with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called out to the store on...
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police released a photo late Wednesday night of a man they call a “person of interest” in an unsolved February homicide. Investigators said they want to speak with Jamarcus McCrary about the incident which they believe happened late on Feb. 11 or early in the morning on Feb. 12.
Suspect had been released from prison months before the killing. The Cobb County grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a beloved barber during a robbery attempt, according to the District Attorney.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a woman has been arrested after she shot at an elementary school bus with children inside on Monday morning in Gwinnett County. The bus was headed to Riverside Elementary School in Suwanee. The children onboard were not injured, police said. Channel 2′s Steve...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old found in front of a fire station in southwest Atlanta Friday morning. Officers say they were called to the Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW around 5 a.m. While on their way...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday night at a MARTA station. The shooting happened at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., which is the Ashby station. Atlanta Police Department said they found one man with gunshot wounds, who they transported to...
GWINNETT COUNYTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested two people they say broke into a man’s home, stole his car and kidnapped him before firing at police officers. Police said around 4:20 p.m., they responded to reports of a home invasion on Chappell Lane in Doraville. Dispatchers learned that a man and woman forced their way inside the home.
