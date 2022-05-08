Top ranked CNU loses 1st game and CCAC Tourney final

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team is one of four teams remaining in the ODAC Tournament. “I think we have been playing really good baseball all year and now everything is coming together,” said Bridgewater senior infielder Kevin Navedo. “All the little pieces are falling into place.”
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school spring sports contests played on Tuesday, May 10. Wilson Memorial girls soccer knocks off Waynesboro. Behind a stellar performance from goalkeeper Kayla Karnes, the Wilson Memorial girls soccer team handed Waynesboro its first Shenandoah District loss Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory by the Green Hornets. Karnes registered five saves and made a few crucial stops late in the match to preserve the victory for Wilson Memorial.
One of the most unpredictable boys soccer seasons in recent memory continued last week. Tabb knocked off top-ranked Jamestown to pave the way for Menchville to take over as the fourth No. 1 team this year (following Cox, Jamestown and Grafton). Oscar Smith recorded its best win in quite some time with a 4-0 stunner over then-unbeaten Great Bridge. The Tigers followed up with a draw against ...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Softball team will play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament against #3 Florida State on Thursday, May 12. The Hoos enter the ACC Tournament as the #6 team. The two teams met for a series in the regular season. The Seminoles swept UVA,...
ROCKINGHAM — Senior track and field athlete Javares Stanback has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55. Making his name well known around the state this spring, Stanback impressed for the Richmond Senior High School boys’ team during the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon is taking college softball by storm. The freshman at third base for the Virginia Cavaliers earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors on Wednesday. Coon, an Elmira High School grad, was chosen by the the league’s coaches just prior to the start of the ACC Tournament. Coaches are not able […]
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton senior Stephen Plaugher played in his first game as a member of the Varsity baseball team. After joining the Storm as manager two years ago, Plaugher has become a key member of the team. Plaugher, who has an intellectual disability, uplifts his teammates and runs the scoreboard for the Storm.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School baseball team made a comeback win against Southern Alamance with a grand slam from Bennett McNeill on Tuesday, May 10. The Hoggard Vikings and the SA Patriots competed at Corbin Field for the first round of the NCHSAA 4A baseball playoffs. Next, Hoggard will face off against the Cary Imps on Friday, May 13.
ROCKINGHAM — A scheduling change for the second round of the state playoffs has been made in anticipation of wet weather later in the week. The Richmond Senior High School baseball and softball teams both advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 4A East playoffs with wins on Tuesday, and will now play their second respective games one day sooner.
Former Normandy High School and current Link Year Prep hoopster Omarion Henry is the third prospect to sign on the dotted line and join the University of New Orleans men’s basketball team for the 2022-2023 season.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen area high school baseball and softball teams are still alive in the chase for state championships. Round 2 playoff games for most teams will happen on Friday night, May 13. But, according to the High School Athletic Association, several schools have moved games up to Thursday night. Friday’s weather forecast does include a potential for strong storms to hit some areas of the state.
The No. 1 spot in the 757Teamz rankings had been a revolving door, with Nansemond-Suffolk Academy last week becoming the fourth team to occupy that spot in as many weeks. But the Saints won twice to remain No. 1 for a second consecutive week. Holding that place will be a challenge as the Saints played No. 3 Hickory — previously No. 1 this season — in a showdown Monday at Hickory. Newcomers to ...
After 50 years of coaching women’s basketball, Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement last week. “My life has been defined by coaching and I’ve been on this journey for over five decades,” said Stringer, who finished with 1,055 wins, ranking fifth all-time in women’s college basketball. “It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been ...
