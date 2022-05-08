Top ranked CNU loses 1st game and CCAC Tourney final

After 50 years of coaching women’s basketball, Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement last week. “My life has been defined by coaching and I’ve been on this journey for over five decades,” said Stringer, who finished with 1,055 wins, ranking fifth all-time in women’s college basketball. “It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been ...

