Top ranked CNU loses 1st game and CCAC Tourney final

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the setback, Christopher Newport...

www.13newsnow.com

WHSV

Bridgewater advances to second weekend of ODAC Baseball Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team is one of four teams remaining in the ODAC Tournament. “I think we have been playing really good baseball all year and now everything is coming together,” said Bridgewater senior infielder Kevin Navedo. “All the little pieces are falling into place.”
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Wilson Memorial girls soccer knocks off Waynesboro, Fort Defiance softball remains unbeaten

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school spring sports contests played on Tuesday, May 10. Wilson Memorial girls soccer knocks off Waynesboro. Behind a stellar performance from goalkeeper Kayla Karnes, the Wilson Memorial girls soccer team handed Waynesboro its first Shenandoah District loss Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory by the Green Hornets. Karnes registered five saves and made a few crucial stops late in the match to preserve the victory for Wilson Memorial.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz boys soccer Top 15: Menchville is the new No. 1, Oscar Smith and Landstown join the rankings

One of the most unpredictable boys soccer seasons in recent memory continued last week. Tabb knocked off top-ranked Jamestown to pave the way for Menchville to take over as the fourth No. 1 team this year (following Cox, Jamestown and Grafton). Oscar Smith recorded its best win in quite some time with a 4-0 stunner over then-unbeaten Great Bridge. The Tigers followed up with a draw against ...
GRAFTON, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Softball #6 seed in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Softball team will play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament against #3 Florida State on Thursday, May 12. The Hoos enter the ACC Tournament as the #6 team. The two teams met for a series in the regular season. The Seminoles swept UVA,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WETM 18 News

Sarah Coon makes ACC Freshman Team at UVA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon is taking college softball by storm. The freshman at third base for the Virginia Cavaliers earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors on Wednesday. Coon, an Elmira High School grad, was chosen by the the league’s coaches just prior to the start of the ACC Tournament. Coaches are not able […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHSV

Staunton senior scores memorable run on the diamond

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton senior Stephen Plaugher played in his first game as a member of the Varsity baseball team. After joining the Storm as manager two years ago, Plaugher has become a key member of the team. Plaugher, who has an intellectual disability, uplifts his teammates and runs the scoreboard for the Storm.
STAUNTON, VA
WECT

VIDEO: Hoggard High School makes comeback win with grand slam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School baseball team made a comeback win against Southern Alamance with a grand slam from Bennett McNeill on Tuesday, May 10. The Hoggard Vikings and the SA Patriots competed at Corbin Field for the first round of the NCHSAA 4A baseball playoffs. Next, Hoggard will face off against the Cary Imps on Friday, May 13.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Second round 4A East playoff games moved up

ROCKINGHAM — A scheduling change for the second round of the state playoffs has been made in anticipation of wet weather later in the week. The Richmond Senior High School baseball and softball teams both advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 4A East playoffs with wins on Tuesday, and will now play their second respective games one day sooner.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WECT

Matchups listed for second round of NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen area high school baseball and softball teams are still alive in the chase for state championships. Round 2 playoff games for most teams will happen on Friday night, May 13. But, according to the High School Athletic Association, several schools have moved games up to Thursday night. Friday’s weather forecast does include a potential for strong storms to hit some areas of the state.
RALEIGH, NC
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz softball Top 15: Nansemond-Suffolk remains on top heading into showdown with No. 3 Hickory

The No. 1 spot in the 757Teamz rankings had been a revolving door, with Nansemond-Suffolk Academy last week becoming the fourth team to occupy that spot in as many weeks. But the Saints won twice to remain No. 1 for a second consecutive week. Holding that place will be a challenge as the Saints played No. 3 Hickory — previously No. 1 this season — in a showdown Monday at Hickory. Newcomers to ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Rubama: Steve West has spent nearly 40 years at Indian River High, and loves every minute of it

After 50 years of coaching women’s basketball, Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement last week. “My life has been defined by coaching and I’ve been on this journey for over five decades,” said Stringer, who finished with 1,055 wins, ranking fifth all-time in women’s college basketball. “It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been ...

