The hottest used cars on the market right now in each state

(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. Demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in March over February, as elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize.

Analyzing over 150,000 car sales in March 2022, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average used car takes 52.9 days to sell.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

What were March’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the used vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – March 2022

State Vehicle Average Days to Sell

AlabamaDodge Charger27.3

AlaskaGMC Sierra 150028.9

ArizonaRam 150029.3

ArkansasJeep Wrangler Unlimited41.9

CaliforniaINFINITI Q6015.9

ColoradoNissan Rogue25.9

ConnecticutNissan Sentra41.1

DelawareJeep Wrangler Unlimited32.4

FloridaMitsubishi Outlander Sport21.0

GeorgiaSubaru Outback27.3

HawaiiFord Escape51.1

IdahoTesla Model 328.4

IllinoisKia Soul39.1

IndianaJeep Wrangler Unlimited25.6

IowaJeep Wrangler Unlimited38.8

KansasNissan Rogue44.8

KentuckyDodge Charger33.7

LouisianaHyundai Tucson34.6

MaineNissan Murano17.6

MarylandHyundai Sonata30.2

MassachusettsVolkswagen Tiguan39.6

MichiganJeep Grand Cherokee35.0

MinnesotaHonda Accord42.7

MississippiHonda HR-V18.0

MissouriChevrolet Tahoe43.3

MontanaJeep Wrangler Unlimited34.9

NebraskaToyota 4Runner20.9

NevadaHyundai TUCSON37.5

New HampshireTesla Model 332.1

New JerseyToyota Camry40.9

New MexicoCadillac XT524.0

New YorkVolkswagen Tiguan17.0

North CarolinaToyota Tacoma26.3

North DakotaHyundai SONATA21.6

OhioToyota Tacoma26.4

OklahomaTesla Model 329.3

OregonDodge Charger30.5

PennsylvaniaChevrolet Equinox26.0

Rhode IslandToyota Highlander20.6

South CarolinaChevrolet Malibu28.7

South DakotaToyota Sienna22.0

Hyundai Elantra36.5

TexasToyota Tacoma36.3

UtahChevrolet Tahoe20.5

VermontTesla Model 322.0

VirginiaChevrolet Equinox56.6

WashingtonJeep Compass31.7

West VirginiaToyota Tacoma33.6

WisconsinDodge Charger27.3

WyomingGMC Sierra 150028.9

The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in five.

SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 26 states.

The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the INFINITI Q60 in California, which takes 15.9 days to sell.

Buyers who are making a used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

More from iSeeCars.com:

How Does a Car Trade-In Work?

Should I Buy a Car Now?

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $336 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

This article, The Hottest Cars on the Market Now in Each State , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.