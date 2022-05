Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on Thursday. The initial reports included no specifics as to the crime he allegedly committed. The Arapahoe County Sheriff has announced that Jeudy was charged with second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer. The charge is a misdemeanor. He’s on a “no-bond hold,”...

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO