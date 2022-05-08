ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katharine McPhee, 38, stuns in an elegant black gown beside tuxedo-clad husband David Foster, 72, as they attend his foundation's A Night On Broadway gala in Toronto

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster were dressed to the nines as they attended an event for the legendary music executive's charitable organization on Saturday.

The 38-year-old singer stunned in a black cutout gown while the 72-year-old 16-time Grammy Award winner looked sharp in a navy blue tuxedo when they walked the red carpet at the David Foster Foundation Gala: A Night On Broadway at Hotel X Toronto.

Katharine's structured off-the-shoulder dress featured a cutout across the bodice that provided a glimpse of the Scorpion actress's cleavage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0Eek_0fWiqCLI00
Looking sharp: Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster were dressed to the nines as they attended an event for the legendary music executive's charitable organization on Saturday

The gown clung to Katharine's curves as she posed for photos next to her spouse of almost three years.

The American Idol runner-up accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings and a delicate diamond necklace and a matching bracelet.

The Country Comfort star completed her elegant ensemble with black heeled sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lr8bA_0fWiqCLI00
Night out: The 38-year-old singer stunned in a black cutout gown while the 72-year-old 16-time Grammy Award winner looked sharp in a navy blue tuxedo when they walked the red carpet at the David Foster Foundation Gala: A Night On Broadway at Hotel X Toronto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hofb5_0fWiqCLI00
Charitable mission: The producer's foundation raises money for families in his home country of Canada that have children in need of life-saving organ transplants

The brunette beauty wore her golden-streaked locks down in loose waves and had on a glamorous palette of makeup including shimmery bronze eyeliner, black eyeliner, a rosy blush and a pale pink lipstick.

David contrasted his tuxedo with a crisp white dress shirt and a black bow tie.

The former Skylark member tucked a navy blue silk handkerchief into his front pocket and finished off his look with jet-black leather dress shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCakq_0fWiqCLI00
Sexy: Katharine's structured off-the-shoulder dress featured a cutout across the bodice that provided a glimpse of the Scorpion actress's cleavage

The couple were joined on the red carpet by Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr., who co-starred with McPhee on the NBC musical show Smash.

The Hamilton actor donned a white dress shirt under a bright blue button-up jacket that featured three front pockets.

The Academy Award nominee paired black slacks with white sneakers and sported a beige beanie.

Leslie and Katharine were both scheduled to perform at the event, along with Loren Allred, Tony Vincent, Erich Bergen and Jessica Voss.

The singers were set to perform songs from some of Broadway's biggest hits including Waitress, Frozen, Caroline, or Change Ghost, Hairspray, Wicked, Rent, Les Miserables, American Idiot and Jesus Christ Superstar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuiK1_0fWiqCLI00
Former co-stars: The couple were joined on the red carpet by Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr., who co-starred with McPhee on the NBC musical show Smash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TurcI_0fWiqCLI00
Performers: Leslie and Katharine were both scheduled to perform at the event, along with Loren Allred, Tony Vincent, Erich Bergen and Jessica Voss

Katharine played the leading role of Jenna Hunterson in Waitress the Musical, which was an adaptation of the 2007 film starring Keri Russell.

In 2019, the star reprised the role on London's West End after playing Jenna for five months on Broadway in 2018.

She returned the Broadway production in November 2019 to play Jenna until the show closed in January 2020.

David is currently developing a Broadway musical based on the cartoon character Betty Boop.

The producer's foundation raises money for families in his home country of Canada that have children in need of life-saving organ transplants.

