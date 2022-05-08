ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (5/8-5/17/2022)

By Knoxville Urban Guy
insideofknoxville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d like more eyes...

insideofknoxville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Knoxville offers much to see and hear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From high atop the Sunsphere, Knoxville’s architectural wonder that was the symbol of the 1982 World’s Fair, I dizzyingly walk around the circular observation deck of the hexagonal tower, taking in the 360-degree view without getting too close to the reflective glass panes that enclose the disco ball-like structure. I don’t like tall buildings, but with the gold dust-layered Sunsphere, I’ve made an exception just for the panoramic scenery. From the pinnacle, I look out over downtown Knoxville, the winding turns of the Tennessee River, the towering red-brick campus of the University of Tennessee, and then farthest away, the mist-cloaked peaks of the Smoky Mountains.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bush’s Baked Beans’ Tennessee roots

CHESTNUT HILLS, Tenn. (WATE) — Bush’s Baked Beans was founded in Chestnut Hills, Tennessee. The company still calls the Jefferson County home. Bush’s was founded by AJ Bush in 1908 and has been family-owned ever since. As far as growth, when you look at the company’s website, no year may have been bigger than 1969. That’s when Bush’s developed a canned baked bean product that would be based on a family recipe.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WBIR

Abandoned Places: Restoring the Eugenia Williams House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The dark brown brick mansion on Lyons View Pike in Knoxville is getting new life after decades of decay. Dubbed the Eugenia Williams House, the 10,800 square foot English Regency style estate was built in 1941 for the daughter of Dr. David Hitt Williams, an East Tennessee physician who was one of the first investors in what would become the Coca Cola Company in 1902.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Clinton candlemakers named a favorite by Martha Stewart

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – When Martha Stewart named her favorite places to go antiquing, Clinton was at the top of her list. Burrville Antiques was highlighted for their amazing handmade candles. When it comes to candles the selection at Burrville Antiques in Clinton, TN. has scents that are ever-expanding...
CLINTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy