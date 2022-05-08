Injuries in one-vehicle rollover near Moran curve Saturday night

A Saturday afternoon traffic stop conducted by Iowa City Police for texting while driving has led to weapons and drug charges. According to arrest records, 35-year-old Samuel Allen of Pondview Court was pulled over just after 3:45pm after the officer saw him using a mobile device while operating his 2004 Chevy Malibu on Cross Park Avenue near Broadway Street. Allen could allegedly be seen reaching around the cabin of the vehicle. A search of the car turned up a Smith & Wesson M&P pistol in the glove compartment, approximately two grams of marijuana wrapped in a sandwich bag in the center console, and an open container of alcohol. The cabin also reportedly smelled of burnt marijuana.

