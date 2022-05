On the second day of the first draft in newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s career, the Vikings started into Round 2 with pick 34, the second pick of the round. As usual, many interesting players are available after the conclusion of the first round. Andrew Booth Jr., a first-round talent who plays a position of need, cornerback, is just one example. The Vikings ended up drafting him with pick 42. Another intriguing prospect was Malik Willis, the Liberty quarterback. He is a talented passer who is still raw and has to learn a lot to become an NFL signal-caller. It possibly would’ve been the most exciting selection. Willis ended up with the Titans, who added him in the third round to their roster.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO