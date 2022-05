The vivacious glow of a monumental comeback slipped from the Edmonton Oilers’ grasp as quickly as it arrived. And on another night where they needed to put their best foot forward, they instead clipped their own boot falling flat on their face — on home ice, no less. By the end of 61:12, the Oilers were watching the LA Kings flood their own ice celebrating a 5-4 win while taking a 3-2 stranglehold on the series.

