Sullivan County jail inmate dead

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee woman is facing charges after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend and locked him in a storage unit. Lorraine Hearl, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 25, when […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man and woman were both arrested early Monday morning after authorities found drugs and more than $11,000 in cash during a traffic stop. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), an on-patrol deputy saw a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 390 shortly after […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
Sylvester Anthony Wells was arrested in December 2020 after police seized more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and about $11,000 during a drug bust in the Ruckersville area of Greene County.
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing several drug charges after a Hawkins County traffic stop that began due to a seat belt violation, police say. A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that on Thursday, May 5, deputies pulled over a Ford Explorer on East Main Street in Rogersville. […]
Rick Singleton says the car found in Tennessee will be transported to Florence on Monday. A Tennessee resident was killed in a crash in Limestone County Saturday. One man was killed and the other two were taken to the hospital. Your warm, sunny Mother’s Day!. Updated: 17 hours ago.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) is searching for a man reported missing by his girlfriend. According to a post from the GCSD, Daniel Rush, 34, last spoke to his girlfriend on April 30. He reportedly spoke to her every day up until that time. On April 30, Rush had […]
UPDATE: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person sustained a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. Previous: GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting Monday evening in the Gray community. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the intersection of Bobby Hicks Highway and Kingsport Highway. No other […]
Documents reveal presence of second shooter JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Minutes after a 1 a.m. April 30 downtown shooting that injured two people, police questioned and released a man they’ve now charged in both that shooting and another one four days later. Documents News Channel 11 obtained Monday also show that the April 30 […]
Greeneville Police Department (GPD) officers are reporting that communication has been lost with a barricaded suspect on Sunset Boulevard, and that they're hopeful they will reach back out to officers.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for stealing hundreds of pieces of mail over several months. A judge sentenced Bradley Alan Wolfe, 38 of Abingdon, on Monday after he pleaded guilty in December to one count of possession of stolen mail and one count of bank […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced Monday that a Hamblen County man had been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to planning to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. After he's released, he will also be on 10 years of supervised release.
Comments / 0