ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County jail inmate dead

By STAFF REPORT
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE — Officials are investigating the death of a Sullivan County Jail inmate....

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Sullivan Co. woman charged with stabbing boyfriend, locking him in storage unit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee woman is facing charges after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend and locked him in a storage unit. Lorraine Hearl, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 25, when […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Sullivan Co. traffic stop finds meth, $11K cash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man and woman were both arrested early Monday morning after authorities found drugs and more than $11,000 in cash during a traffic stop. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), an on-patrol deputy saw a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 390 shortly after […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#The Inmate
WJHL

HCSO: Traffic stop leads to 2 meth-related arrests

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing several drug charges after a Hawkins County traffic stop that began due to a seat belt violation, police say. A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that on Thursday, May 5, deputies pulled over a Ford Explorer on East Main Street in Rogersville. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WAFF

One killed in Saturday shooting

Rick Singleton says the car found in Tennessee will be transported to Florence on Monday. A Tennessee resident was killed in a crash in Limestone County Saturday. One man was killed and the other two were taken to the hospital. Your warm, sunny Mother’s Day!. Updated: 17 hours ago.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WJHL

Police: Missing Greene Co. man last heard from April 30

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) is searching for a man reported missing by his girlfriend. According to a post from the GCSD, Daniel Rush, 34, last spoke to his girlfriend on April 30. He reportedly spoke to her every day up until that time. On April 30, Rush had […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Shooting under investigation in Gray

UPDATE: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person sustained a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. Previous: GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting Monday evening in the Gray community. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the intersection of Bobby Hicks Highway and Kingsport Highway. No other […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

JCPD held, released suspect just after April 30 shooting

Documents reveal presence of second shooter JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Minutes after a 1 a.m. April 30 downtown shooting that injured two people, police questioned and released a man they’ve now charged in both that shooting and another one four days later. Documents News Channel 11 obtained Monday also show that the April 30 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy