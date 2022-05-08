Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Norman, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Conejos; Costilla; Mineral; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Rio Grande, Alamosa, Costilla, Conejos, Saguache, Archuleta, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma and La Plata Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Del Norte, South Fork, Alamosa, San Luis, Conejos, Saguache, Pagosa Springs, Silverton, Lake City, Creede, Montrose, Nucla, Ouray, Telluride, Dove Creek, Cortez, Durango, Hermosa, Honeyville and Rockwood. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
