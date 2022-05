The Springport soccer team got a hat trick from Ryann Locke in a 4-0 win over Quincy on Tuesday. Locke had a chance from the spot in the 12th minute and sailed a shot wide left. Given another chance in the 16th minute after a handball, she slotted a shot to the keeper’s left to make it 1-0.

SPRINGPORT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO