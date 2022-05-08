Sound Off for May 8

Ask yourself why

All the supporters of Cong. Steven Palazzo’s re-election campaign must tell us why. All he does is show up to vote. Is that all we require from our representative?

Thanks, Coast Electric

A loud boom woke me up just before 2:30 this morning to find my power was out. I got out of bed to see what time it was, only to find that all of the other properties around me still had electricity. I put a call into Coast Electric and dozed off. I was awakened at 3:37 a.m. with my lights coming back on. That is what I call great service. Thanks, Coast Electric!

Labor shortage

It is not my patriotic duty to work, and I don’t care what your God says. Labor is a commodity. If you want it, pay for it. Funny thing about the free market capitalists, the only commodity they wish to hinder is labor. If they were true to their principle we would be dissolving international borders to allow labor, like all other commodities, to move freely. Instead, likes fools, they support draconian immigration policies while complaining about a labor shortage.

People are working

In response to “Go to Work” Sound Off: There may be 11.5 million job openings, but there are only 5.9 million people unemployed and only 1.6 million in unemployment insurance claims (according to Bureau of Labor and U.S. Department of Labor). People are working. The number of job openings isn’t a result of folks lazing about on the government dole. There are simply not enough people to fill the jobs. If businesses want people working for them, they need to make their business more attractive for workers. Workers have the upper hand in this economy.

Abortion & other rights

The ability to create life is an amazing gift that should warrant a sense of responsibility to make good choices. There are ways to avoid pregnancy, even in cases of rape, with the “morning after” treatments available now. In most cases, there is no reason to resort to the need to kill a living being. These babies have rights too.

An honest question

We are willing to dangerously restrict a woman’s reproductive rights and we routinely threaten health professionals who only make recommendations to help us protect ourselves and those around us from serious illnesses, but refuse to ban the sale of assault weapons capable of mass killings whenever we disagree on almost anything? What does that say about us as a society?

