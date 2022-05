It’s been two weeks since the Chicago Blackhawks‘ season ended, and their miserable 28-42-12 record raised questions about where the team would go from here. They missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and as the years go by, things seem to be getting worse and not better. Now, all eyes are on general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson to see what changes he will make this offseason.

