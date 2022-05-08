2 killed, 3 hurt in Midway District crash

SAN DIEGO – Two people were killed and three were hospitalized late Saturday in a crash near a busy Midway District intersection, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the crash involving a pickup truck and a minivan was reported at Rosecrans Street and Sports Arena Boulevard, according to San Diego police.

Investigators learned that the 31-year-old truck driver was speeding west on Sports Arena when he hit a median and his pickup went airborne, landing on top of the van as it headed north on Rosecrans, officials said in a news release. The violent impact crushed parts of both vehicles, killing a man and a woman inside the van.

Two other passengers from the van were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the truck had broken bones and “several other injuries” and was also hospitalized, police said.

None of those involved in the crash were publicly identified.

A number of roads were closed while crews investigated the crash. They included:

North and southbound traffic on Rosecrans Street from Kurtz Street to Midway Drive;

All west and eastbound traffic on Sports Arena Boulevard from East Drive to Pacific Highway; and

All southbound traffic from the Interstate 8 and Interstate 5 off-ramps into the Sports Arena area via Camino Del Rio West or Rosecrans Street.

The closures lasted into the early morning Sunday and drivers were asked to use other routes.

Police said detectives with their Traffic Division continue to investigate what led up to the fatal collision. Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

FOX 5’s Matt Meyer contributed to this report.

