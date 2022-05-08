River Prairie Festival celebrates Chippewa Valley art

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Diane Cipov for the Sunshine Award. Diane is such a caring and long-time friend; she’s like a sister. She frequently bakes and cooks regularly for someone; either mom, family, friends, or neighbors. She visits her mom two or three times a week and takes food, whether it is sweets, desserts, fruit, or main dishes. She also brings food to her mom’s fellow residents. Diane takes her mom to the doctor regularly and helps with her personal needs, like washing her hair and giving her manicures. She helps many friends and family by providing manicures, giving them rides to appointments, helping with cleaning their homes, and never denies anyone that needs a helping hand.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO