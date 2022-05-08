ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

River Prairie Festival celebrates Chippewa Valley art

By Maria Blough
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The annual River Prairie Festival in Altoona returned Saturday with a twist. This year’s event included a celebration of art and the artists who call the Chippewa Valley home....

www.weau.com

#Art#Prairie#Chippewa Valley#Mural Painting#Live Music#Weau
