SAN DIEGO -- A starting pitcher taking a third spin through the opposing lineup is an exception in baseball these days, if not an outright rarity. Kyle Hendricks, wily veteran that he is, knows he can take that third tour because the batters will never get three looks at the same Kyle Hendricks. Sure, the stuff’s the same. But the way he uses it varies with each matchup.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO