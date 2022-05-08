UFC 274 live blog: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO