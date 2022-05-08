ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

UFC 274 live blog: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the UFC 274 live blog for the main event bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje on Saturday night in Phoenix. While this was originally set to be Oliveira’s second defense...

www.mmafighting.com

bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira delivers message to UFC lightweight division: ‘I’m a man who’s enlightened’

Uncrowned king Charles Oliveira sent a message to UFC lightweights who may have underestimated him again before UFC 274. “This is a message to the division: I know where I came from, I know where I am, and I know where I’m going,” Oliveira told reporters via translator after his stunning first-round submission of Justin Gaethje this past Saturday. “I’m a man who’s enlightened and who’s also very focused.
UFC
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: 'It absolutely kills me' to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same. When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Mike Tyson Chats With Julianna Pena After Telling Everyone Amanda Nunes “Was Going To Kill Her”

Mike Tyson was not expecting Julianna Pena to pull off a win against Amanda Nunes. Pena talked about the production for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Julianna Pena shocked the world when she managed to secure a win against Amanda Nunes last December. Going into the bout as a big underdog, very few people expected Pena to come out on top. A man who didn’t believe she could do it was Mike Tyson who recently had a chat with Pena.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Joe Lauzon: ‘It sucks’ that Donald Cerrone was forced out of UFC 274, unsure if fight will be rebooked

Joe Lauzon isn’t happy about having his fight pulled out from under him at UFC 274. Lauzon was supposed to face Donald Cerrone in a highly anticipated lightweight matchup at UFC 274. But just hours before the fight was supposed to go down, Cerrone was forced out of the fight due to illness, reportedly the result of food poisoning. It was an unfortunate setback for Lauzon, who hasn’t competed since 2019.
UFC
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Told Dana White Not To Book Makhachev vs. Dariush Next

Joe Rogan doesn’t think Dana White should book Islam Makhachev vs. Beniel Dariush after UFC 274. UFC 274 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event featured several bouts that were key to the landscape of the lightweight division.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Charles Oliveira no longer is the UFC lightweight champ – but who's to blame?

In a stunning development this past Friday in Phoenix, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira missed weight for his title defense against Justin Gaethje. Even though Oliveira had an extra hour to hit the championship max of 155 pounds, he failed to lose the extra half-pound with the additional time. Consequently, he was stripped of the title.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Watch a woman scale barriers, charge the Octagon at UFC 274

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on a potential fight with Charles Oliveira: “Just for the record I’d choke Oliveira easy”

UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz believes he’d be able to choke Charles Oliveira out if the two ever fought. One thing we all know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he knows how to make some noise on social media. Whether it be through calling out other fighters or just saying something outlandish, the veteran has the ability to get the entire mixed martial arts world talking about him – as we’re doing right now.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy announced for UFC London

Molly McCann mania isn’t stopping anytime soon. The popular British fighter gets another home date when she meets Hannah Goldy (6-2) in a flyweight bout at UFC London on July 23, the promotion’s second trip to England’s capital this year. McCann (12-4) scored arguably the year’s best...
UFC
411mania.com

411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 274 Review

UFC 274 review (4:33) UFC on ESPN 36 preview (1:31:05) Volkanovski vs. Holloway for UFC 276 (1:47:17) Dana White still doesn’t get boxing (1:53:15) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:. *...
UFC

