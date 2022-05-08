UFC 274 live blog: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same. When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.
