Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is forecasting a Code Orange Ozone Action Day for Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties, in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which means members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the T C E Q website www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts.

HARDIN COUNTY, TX ・ 34 MINUTES AGO