ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IA

Iowa cryptocurrency site eats up electricity

By ERIN JORDAN - The Gazette
kentuckytoday.com
 3 days ago

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — About 8 miles west of here is a white Quonset hut that hums with the sound of industrial fans. Unlike other rural outbuildings equipped with fans, this one doesn’t house hogs. It’s stacked with computers that spend all day and night working complex mathematical problems that...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Grundy County, IA
Government
City
Decorah, IA
County
Grundy County, IA
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
City
Grundy Center, IA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Energy Resources#Ap#The Landmark Bistro#The Cedar Rapids Gazette#Energy Program
KISS 106

One of the most desirable cities to move to right now is in Iowa

One website considers this city in Iowa to be one of the most Underappreciated American Cities and a place you should consider moving to!. It's not often that I completely agree with a list on the internet BUT this is one of those times I think the list nailed it, according to thrillist.com the think Des Moines, Iowa is one of their most Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To. The premise of this list is that everyone is moving to places like Portland, Oregon, or Austin, Texas, and those are great places, but there is more out there. Des Moines is a town I have spent a ton of time in (due to the fact that my little brother played college football at Drake University in Des Moines), and I agree that it is awesome, and I would totally move there.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Gas Prices in Iowa Soar – When Will it End?

Gas prices have been a hot-button topic in 2022. Costs have soared nationwide and while certain parts of the country are used to paying over $4 or even $5 for a gallon of gas - that's not commonplace in the state of Iowa. Well, until recently that is. Seeing $4+...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KCRG.com

Former officer is suing Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa City Police Officer is suing the city over his resignation. Courts documents show that 24-year-old Emilio Puente resigned instead of getting fired. It says Puente was on medical leave for an injury when police launched an investigation into Puente for an unrelated incident. Puente claims the chief of police told him he had to resign or get fired, but he didn’t realize resigning would affect his injury compensation.
IOWA CITY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

River search resumes for missing Iowa man

RUNNELLS, Iowa — The search for a missing 34-year-old Colfax man southeast of Runnells continued on Monday. Dustin Dittmer went missing on the Des Moines River Saturday afternoon. Crews spent hours over the weekend searching the water by boat and land. He and two others were on the boat...
RUNNELLS, IA
KIMT

Storm chances looming for early next week

A pattern shift heading into next week will lead to warm and slightly humid conditions across much of the region. By Monday, high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s in Minnesota and Iowa. With this warm and humid air mass in place, a storm system building in from the west may trigger showers and thunderstorms in the region. The Storm Prediction Center has places parts of Minnesota and Iowa in a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. Keep an eye on the forest through the next few days as it is something our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will be monitoring closely through the weekend.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol cracks down on speeders from the sky

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol says traffic fatalities are up 22% so far this year and they say speed is usually a factor. That's why this spring, ISP is cracking down on excessive speeders. "When we see what we call those 'egregious speeds' they really turn our...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Turkey vultures inch closer and closer to Siouxland

MAPLETON, Iowa -- In cowboy movies and TV shows, the sight of vultures circling overhead usually is a sign of doom and despair. For residents of some Siouxland communities, feces and vomit might come to mind instead. Due to growing populations, turkey vultures are coming into closer proximity to humans,...
MAPLETON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Central Iowa man charged in US Capitol insurrection

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 41-year-old central Iowa man faces charges alleging that he took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. Chad Heathcote, of Adel, was arrested Wednesday on is charged with two federal felonies: entering and remaining in a restricted building with the intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney. In charging documents, an FBI agent said witnesses came forward about Heathcote after he bragged in social media postings about being at the Capitol that day and was identified in photos shown in television reports. Agent Tyler Johnson said Heathcote’s cellphone data also indicated that he was inside the Capitol.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy