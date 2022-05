This Summer-Like pattern we’ve been dealing with throughout the week thus far isn’t done yet as this upper-level ridge continues to dominate. The wind will calm further as we hit mid-week which will make it feel even worse across the Ozarks. Highs this afternoon will likely be just a touch warmer, topping out around 90° in the metro. Ahead of our next storm system, even hotter air streams into the Ozarks for our Thursday. Afternoon readings look to top out in the lower to possibly mid-90s making it the warmest day of the next 7.

