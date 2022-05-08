ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Opening Sunday's game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Feyereisen will serve as the opener for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

The Xander Bogaerts trade speculation has officially begun

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox did not seem particularly interested in extending Xander Bogaerts during the offseason. Couple that with a horrific start to the season, and it was only a matter of time before the trade speculation surrounding the Red Sox’ star shortstop began. That time has come, with two prominent baseball media members separately mentioning a potential trade of Bogaerts to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said that if Bogaerts becomes available via trade, St. Louis makes tremendous sense as a landing spot. “We talked earlier this week on this show about Xander Bogaerts...
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Starts again after three-hit night

Daza will start in center field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. After going 3-for-4 with a triple, double and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 loss, Daza will stick in the starting nine for the fourth consecutive contests. Three of those starts have come in center field, where he appears to have at least temporarily unseated Randal Grichuk for the everyday role. Daza owns an .843 OPS over 49 plate appearances on the season and should get the opportunity to play regularly while he's wielding a hot bat, but his track record prior to 2022 suggests he won't be able to keep producing at this level.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Kyle Trask won't compete for backup job this summer?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have had the most unique offseason, to date, among all NFL clubs. The Buccaneers lost starting quarterback Tom Brady to retirement on Feb. 1 only to then have him return to their active roster before the midway point of March. Later that same month, reports confirmed that Bruce Arians was shockingly stepping down as Tampa Bay head coach, in part so defensive coordinator Todd Bowles could be promoted to Arians' former role.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to get ahead of recent allegations

There are now two people accusing the Buccaneers of promising to draft players and then not doing so. Tampa would be wise to act quickly. During the “deadzone” of the football year, it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. Something that was small and likely happens throughout the NFL that is not isolated to the Buccaneers is now going to distract from what is about to come.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Brent Rooker: Comes off IL

Rooker (shoulder) returned from Triple-A El Paso's 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the affiliate's 11-7 win over Sacramento. He was sidelined for just over three weeks with the shoulder injury. The 27-year-old is slashing .222/.364/.593 through eight games at El Paso this season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Acuna isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Acuna appeared to be favoring his leg during Tuesday's loss to Boston, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether the 24-year-old is available off the bench remains to be seen, but Travis Demeritte will shift to right field while Orlando Arcia enters the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA

