I-95 Lane, Ramp Closures at Night Scheduled Between Allegheny Avenue and Penns Landing in Philadelphia
By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter a number of travel restrictions on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week between Allegheny Avenue and the Penn’s Landing area for activities related to the removal of the final work zone construction barriers at the Girard Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)...
A vigorous cleaning program starts this weekend on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines through the beginning of August. SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said workers will repeat the ritual started as a pilot program last year. A different station will be closed on different weekends, a rotation of closures that will allow crews to do work they couldn’t get to when there are riders on the platforms.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia lawmaker is declaring war on a decades-old problem in the city — illegal dumping. A proposal would hit violators with big financial penalties.
The councilmember hopes the high fines will make people think twice.
“The fact that folks would think that our neighborhood is literally a trash dump, that they disrespect the neighborhoods, the people in the communities,” Councilmember Cherelle Parker said.
Anger and frustration as people continue to illegally dump debris, tires, construction materials and other garbage in Philadelphia.
“They are negatively impacting the quality of life, quite frankly wreaking havoc in neighborhoods across the city,” Parker said.
Parker...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are being restricted this week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work schedules and locations are:. Philadelphia. Thursday, May 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Travel restrictions are planned next week on U.S. 1, Rockhill Drive and Bristol Road in Bensalem and Middletown townships for construction activities under two separate projects to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work...
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
A 62-year-old welder died in a fall from a Ferris wheel in New Jersey Monday, May 2, NJ Advance Media reported.The subcontractor was killed while working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City amusement park, President Jay Gillian said in a statement. Gillian also is the city's mayor. Robert W…
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed.
Then, police say they found a second body in that house.
Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene.
The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.
Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said...
Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three adults and a juvenile following an altercation. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Franklin Street for a disorderly crowd complaint. Upon arrival, police observed a large crowd and a fight ensued. Police took several subjects into custody, 40-year-old Taurin Hammond, 28-year-old Chyanne Payne, 22-year-old Jasmine Watson-Brown, and a 15-year-old male juvenile. Following a brief investigation, police recovered an airsoft pistol.
PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
There was a serious collision involving a car and a box truck along Interstate-95 in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9 near mile-marker 53.8 in Bordentown, initial reports said.One of the motorists was sufferin…
Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Camden County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Victor Lorraine was riding west at 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 when he struck a Subaru from behind on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton, New Jersey State Police said. Lorraine was ejected from the Harley...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Damone Jones of Townsend, Delaware in connection with a theft that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter located at 516 School House Rd in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on April 12, 2022, Troopers responded to...
