Memphis Zoo names baby giraffe 'Lily'

Taking care of a pet is never an easy task. Sadly, grooming, socializing them, taking care of nutrition, making sure their health is good, and many other things can get a bit overwhelming for some dog owners. So instead of getting help or simply trying harder for their pets, some people resort to placing their pets in animal shelters or even worse. This is exactly what happened to Kai – a beautiful and friendly golden retriever who had put on a lot of weight while living with his owner, who then decided that Kai is too much trouble and decided that dog euthanasia was a way to go.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO