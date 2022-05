READING, Pa. -The temperature was a crisp 45 degrees and it was pouring when the call came to assemble all heroes for the Be A Hero event at the Miller Center Saturday. More than 100 guests arrived in costumes and masks to answer the call from Captain America - aka Reading mayor Eddie Moran - when it rang out in the Miller Center lobby. Kids and families marched down the aisles to join the Philadelphia Avengers, members of the Reading police and K-9 unit, Muhlenberg Green Architects, and commissioners Barnhardt and Rivera in standing united in support of Foster Care and Mental Health Month.

