By Allan Fox: Caleb Plant took to social media to give Canelo Alvarez a confidence boost following his loss to Dmitry Bivol last Saturday night. Interestingly, Plant’s brief words of support for Canelo resulted in a deluge of fans on social media, going after the former IBF super-middleweight champion, reminding him how he appeared to be looking for approval in his loss to Alvarez last November.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO