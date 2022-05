Our Child Welfare system in Citrus County needs volunteers. Step up and volunteer as a Guardian Ad Litem, foster parent or adoptive parent. Citrus County is blessed with many caring individuals. People who are constantly working each and every day to make our community a better place to live. Although there are many people working and volunteering here in Citrus County, there remain many local opportunities to volunteer in order to make a difference.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO