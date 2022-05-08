ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NM State head coach Greg Heiar brings on Brian Merritt as assistant coach

By NM State Athletics
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPqum_0fWiZ7Kf00

It seems like every day, the Aggies get stronger and stronger. Today, they took another step in the right direction with the addition of Brian Merritt.
Head Coach Greg Heiar announced Saturday afternoon that Merritt will be joining the Aggie staff as an assistant coach.

“I am happy to announce Brian as the next member of my staff,” said Coach Heiar. “I’ve known him for 15-plus years and what stands out about Brian is his passion, competitiveness, energy and love for the game of basketball.”

Merritt is a well-traveled instructor who has made stops in seven different states in addition to a coaching stint in Guam. He will make New Mexico the eighth state on his resume after spending the previous three seasons on staff at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md.

Merritt is considered a “jack-of-all-trades” and got his start in college basketball driving thousands of miles to camps along the East Coast.

“He is a relationship builder and has strong contacts all over the country,” Heiar continued. “His personality along with his work ethic and basketball IQ will allow him to continue to build on those relationships and will help us continue the winning tradition here at New Mexico State. Brian is what I call a ‘Shot Doctor’ and a ‘Gym Rat’.”

The Aggies’ newest assistant officially started his coaching career under a brilliant basketball mind in Rick Pitino as he served as Louisville’s Graduate Assistant in 2003-05 before becoming the Cardinals’ Director of Operations. Merritt’s career with Louisville was highlighted by the 2004-05 season when he played a role in helping the Cardinals reach the Final Four, finishing the season with an overall record of 33-5.

This path led Merritt to Hampton University in Virginia where he earned his first assistant coaching position. Merritt coached on the staff for one season and helped lead the Pirates to a 15-15 overall record and a 10-8 record in MEAC play.

Merritt’s next chapter in his coaching book would take place in south Texas as he coached at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from 2007-10. With the Islanders, Merritt was a part of back-to-back winning seasons in his final two years.

The St. Mary’s County, Md., native also spent a year at Arizona State where he was tagged as an assistant coach for the Sun Devils in Bobby Hurley’s debut season.

Merritt’s next stop gave Merritt the chance to share a bench with Aggie leader Greg Heiar as the pair spent time on staff at LSU during the 2017-18 season. Heiar was one of the Tigers’ assistant coaches while Merritt served as the Coordinator of Basketball Operations.

The LSU roster in which Heiar and Merritt coached alongside one another featured eight players that went on to play professionally, including current NBA players Tremont Waters (Boston Celtics) and Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks). The 2017-18 LSU Tiger team also included former Aggie Mayan Kiir who played for the Aggies in 2020-21.

Before making the transition to assistant coach at Morgan State, Merritt served as Director of Scouting/Recruiting for John Lucas Enterprises. In his stint at John Lucas Enterprises in Houston, Merritt helped establish the former NBA star’s development camps and assisted in the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp.

At his last stop, Merritt helped Morgan State collect 51 victories, including leading the Bears to the championship game in the 2021 MEAC Tournament.

Merritt also played two seasons of basketball in college. He played his first season at Butler (Pa.) Community College and as a walk-on at Towson University. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sports management in 2003 from Towson.

Heiar concluded by saying “Aggie Nation, welcome Brian Merritt to our Aggie family! #AggieUp”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Former UTEP, Mayfield star Jorell Saterfield to transfer to Portland State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jorell Saterfield, a former UTEP basketball player who starred at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, announced his plans to transfer to Portland State on Friday. Saterfield played one season at UTEP after joining the Miners from Ranger Junior College. He was the Miners’ 5th-leading scorer, averaging 5.7 points per […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hurley
Person
Skylar Mays
Person
Tremont Waters
Person
Rick Pitino
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
KTSM

Woman arrested after breaking into home, assaulting resident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan State University#Hampton University#Nm State#Aggies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Morris Udeze commits to Richard Pitino and UNM basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball has found some help in the frontcourt. Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze committed to Richard Pitino and the Lobos Sunday. He made the announcement on his twitter account. The six foot eight 245 pound forward averaged more than 10 points and over 6 rebounds […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy